By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt's versatility, consistency will be valuable for years to come

Kareem Hunt is keeping his roots planted in Northeast Ohio through 2022.
Hunt, a former Willoughby South star who went on to shine at the University of Toledo, signed a two-year extension Tuesday to keep his shifty moves and speedy talents in Cleveland. The Browns saw how efficient Hunt can be in their offense last season, and now they'll reap the benefits from his versatile style of play for the next three years.
Here are some of the top stats from Hunt's first three seasons in the NFL.
28 - Hunt has scored 28 total touchdowns since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 draft. Hunt has routinely reached the end zone since his rookie season, when he scored 11 total touchdowns and stunned the league by leading all running backs in another notable statistic …
1,327 - That's the number of rushing yards Hunt accrued in his rookie season, which placed him No. 1 on the NFL leaderboard. Hunt had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a running back and put his name on the fast track to NFL stardom.
2,330 - Hunt has 2,330 career rushing yards, which works out to an average of 4.7 yards per carry. That's more than good enough to become the lead running back for any team, but in Cleveland, Hunt is also paired with Nick Chubb, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his first two NFL seasons.
11 - Hunt is much more than a running back, though. Of his 28 career touchdowns, 11 of them have been through the air. He's one of the best running backs in the league when it comes to catching short passes and turning them into big gains, and he figures to make many more of those plays this season.
164 - Hunt leads all players since 2017 with 164 broken tackles as a runner and receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. Hunt's spectacular balance and tackle shedding abilities have always been one of his best traits, and it's why he and Chubb create one of the scariest running back duos in football.
The Browns on Tuesday signed Hunt to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2022 season. Hunt, who was born in Elyria and starred at Willoughby South High School, was set to play on the last year of his contract in 2020 but now has the long-term security he and his hometown team have been collectively seeking.
Advertising
464 - Hunt combined for 464 yards in his eight games with the Browns in 2019. He was another difficult player for opposing defenses to prepare for, and his ability to inflict damage in both the passing and run departments kept defenders on their heels whenever he lined up in the backfield.
285 - That's how many receiving yards Hunt garnered with the Browns last season, which was actually more than his rushing output of 179 yards.
159 - Hunt and Chubb averaged 159 yards from scrimmage per game when both were active last season. That's a lot of production from two of the best running backs in the league, and that number could rise even higher this season and beyond.
25 - Hunt, of course, is still young. He's 25 years old, and the Browns will do all they can to ensure Hunt's already-dominant game continues to grow over his next three years in Cleveland.
4 - Hunt has tremendous ball carrying abilities. He's been given 1,333 touches over his last six seasons, which extends back into his time with Toledo, and has fumbled the ball just four times, according to Pro Football Focus.
19 - Hunt grew up 19 miles away from FirstEnergy Stadium, which he can now call home for the next three years.