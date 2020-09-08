By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt's versatility, consistency will be valuable for years to come

Kareem Hunt is keeping his roots planted in Northeast Ohio through 2022.

Hunt, a former Willoughby South star who went on to shine at the University of Toledo, signed a two-year extension Tuesday to keep his shifty moves and speedy talents in Cleveland. The Browns saw how efficient Hunt can be in their offense last season, and now they'll reap the benefits from his versatile style of play for the next three years.

Here are some of the top stats from Hunt's first three seasons in the NFL.

28 - Hunt has scored 28 total touchdowns since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 draft. Hunt has routinely reached the end zone since his rookie season, when he scored 11 total touchdowns and stunned the league by leading all running backs in another notable statistic …

1,327 - That's the number of rushing yards Hunt accrued in his rookie season, which placed him No. 1 on the NFL leaderboard. Hunt had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a running back and put his name on the fast track to NFL stardom.

2,330 - Hunt has 2,330 career rushing yards, which works out to an average of 4.7 yards per carry. That's more than good enough to become the lead running back for any team, but in Cleveland, Hunt is also paired with Nick Chubb, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his first two NFL seasons.

11 - Hunt is much more than a running back, though. Of his 28 career touchdowns, 11 of them have been through the air. He's one of the best running backs in the league when it comes to catching short passes and turning them into big gains, and he figures to make many more of those plays this season.