Cup of Joe: What Jedrick Wills Jr. can expect during his rookie season

Still, there's so much I like about Jed, who I've gotten to know over the past few months.

I love his mental approach to the game. I think he is a really bright player who understands how to get better, and that's vital for a rookie in the position he's in. It is all about getting better at one thing each day because you can't get better at everything at once. He's a very analytical player, too, and seemed like he was a real student of the position and student of the game. That is what it takes to be great if you want to be a great offensive tackle in the NFL.

Physically, he is so explosive, has the ability to drive people off the line of scrimmage and the ability to change direction and react. When he is beat initially, he is able to recover which is really important because no matter how good you are as an offensive tackle, you are going to get beat from time to time. The ability to recover and make a bad play not as bad is really important. You see some guys who maybe make a bad step and they get beat and all of a sudden they are laying on the ground and the guy is killing the quarterback. You want a guy who maybe gets beat but is able to recover and kind of get that last shove and push a guy past the quarterback. He might go to the sideline and the coach might yell at him. He might get a minus on the play, but at least he gave the quarterback or the running back enough space and time to get the play off successfully.