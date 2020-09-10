News & Notes: Stefanski explains Browns' plan for team captains

C*onfidence in the LBs*

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods expressed confidence in his young linebackers heading into what could be their toughest matchup of the season.

The Browns could be without Wilson on Sunday and will rely upon a group with limited NFL experience against a Ravens offense that set multiple rushing records in 2019. Veteran B.J. Goodson is listed as the top option in the middle while second-year LBs Sione Takitaki and Wilson are listed as the starters on the outside. If Wilson can't play, that could mean extensive work for third-round rookie Jacob Phillips.

Woods, though, has liked what he's seen from the group and can't wait to see how they play Sunday.

"I think we really have a good group of linebackers," Woods said. "I really think it will come down to those guys getting on the field, playing with each other, getting comfortable with each other in terms of communication. But I do feel good where they are at right now. We will see what happens on Sunday."

C*ontingency Plan*

With the Sunday signing of Cody Parkey, the Browns were one of a number of teams to add a kicker to their practice squad for the upcoming season. Parkey, who kicked for the Browns in 2016, was one of the four players the Browns "protected" leading up to Sunday's game, meaning no team is able to sign him away to its active roster.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Parkey's presence helps the Browns in the event Austin Seibert is lost to an injury or illness during the buildup to the game. The league's testing protocols have made it much more difficult to add a kicker — or any player for that matter — to the roster on short notice.