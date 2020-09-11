Injury Report: JC Tretter questionable vs. Ravens; 4 Browns listed as out

Browns C JC Tretter, who recently returned to practice following a procedure on his knee, is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener.
Tretter returned to practice Monday and was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran center has not missed a start since he signed with the Browns in 2017.
CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring) was also listed as questionable. He's been back at practice since Monday and was also a limited participant throughout the week.
Four Browns players who did not practice this week have been listed as out: CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), LB Mack Wilson (knee) and T Chris Hubbard (ankle).
In the event Tretter can't play, the Browns would summon fifth-round rookie Nick Harris into starting duties. The former University of Washington standout worked with the first offense throughout training camp and received plenty of praise from his teammates and coaches about how he handled the unanticipated responsibilities.
