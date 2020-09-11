News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski to call plays in 2020

Kevin Stefanski will be calling the offensive plays in his first season as Browns head coach.

Stefanski confirmed the decision Friday in a video call with reporters and explained how the unusual offseason played a major factor. He had hoped offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would have the opportunity to call plays during the preseason, but the adjusted schedules in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any chance at a few practice runs.

"I just think with everything we do I just tried to be mindful and take in all the information," Stefanski said. "I will tell you, I have not called 1,000 games, but I will tell you when I have called it we are very collaborative. So, we have a lot of people that have a hand in this, and I am really lucky because I am surrounded by a bunch of really good coaches on the offensive and defensive side. So, feel good about our staff."

Stefanski called plays for the Vikings during the final part of the 2018 season and all of 2019. Under Stefanski's watch last season, QB Kirk Cousins posted the most efficient numbers of his career, and the Vikings ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring offense (25.4 points per game) and sixth in rushing offense (133.3 yards per game).