What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

As we inch closer to Sunday's season opener against the Ravens, we're checking what they're saying in Baltimore about the game.
"(Browns coach Kevin Stefanski) talks about how important it is, and you can see it in the offenses that he's coached in the past. So, yes. It's going to be a big part of what we do, and we're about to find out, because we're going to play a really good running team on Sunday." Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the Browns' running game
"He's very gifted. There's a reason why he got drafted and they put him in a position. They feel very confident about him. He's a talented guy. Obviously, I hope that my experience pays dividends going into this first game, especially with not having a preseason or a whole regular offseason program for a rookie." Ravens DE Calais Campbell on Browns rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
"I'm sure they will [test him]. And I think he's going to be up to the challenge." Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale on the Browns attacking rookie LB Patrick Queen
"The four guys up front are fast, physical guys, finesse type of guys. The cornerbacks are great corners, great young corners. We just have to see when the game comes." Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on the Browns defense
"They came in and they had a great game versus us that day. They ran for a lot of yards. We let some big plays happen on defense. We turned the ball over on offense. Didn't capitalize on some opportunities in the red zone on offense." Ravens RB Mark Ingram on what the Ravens took away from their loss to the Browns last season
"It's a rivalry game. We've had many knock-down, drag-out football brawls with this team and this organization. So, we know what's at stake. It's an AFC North game. We know what kind of game those games generally are. And it's the opener – with the unknowns." Harbaugh on finally preparing for Week 1 against an AFC North rival