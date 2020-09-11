Browns sign DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to their practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released T Brady Aiello and RB Benny LeMay.

Ivie is a second-year player, who was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2019, the 6-3, 295-pound Florida Gator saw action for the first time in his career, playing in five games for the Kansas City Chiefs and three contests for the Tennessee Titans. A native of Dade City, Fla., he's also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.