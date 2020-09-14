Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve

Parkey is 6-0, 188 pounds and in his seventh NFL season out of Auburn. Parkey spent Week 1 of the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. Originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Parkey also had stints with the Browns (2016), Dolphins (2017), Bears (2018) and Titans (2019). He's appeared 68 career games and has gone a combined 102-of-121 on field goal attempts, a conversion rate of 84.3 percent. Parkey is also 8-of-10 from 50-plus yards in his career and has hit 154-of-162 extra points (95.1 percent). He's a native of Jupiter, Fla.., and will wear No. 2.