News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns get good news on T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Sep 14, 2020 at 02:45 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jedrick Wills Jr. is "sore" but already on the path to recovery after suffering a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. 

X-Rays on the leg were negative, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a video call with reporters. It's unclear if the rookie left tackle will be back for Thursday's game against the Bengals, but it's a possibility, and that's some encouraging news after seeing him retreat to the locker room during the second half of his NFL debut.

"For a lot of these guys, you are just coming off the game," Stefanski said. "So we really have to see how it plays out over the next couple days." 

Wills, the first-round pick out of Alabama, logged 57 snaps before suffering the injury. QB Baker Mayfield praised Wills and the entire offensive line for holding its own against the Ravens, and Stefanski did the same after watching the tape of an otherwise discouraging loss.

"I thought Jedrick was good," Stefanski said. "You know, can always be better. There are some things that we want to clean up with him, technique-wise, but I would say it was a solid first outing." 

Other Updates

Stefanski said he was still gathering information on LB Jacob Phillips, who started Sunday but exited early with a knee injury. The third-round rookie was making his NFL debut.

Stefanski said CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), CB Kevin Johnson (liver) and T Chris Hubbard (ankle) were all making good progress in their respective recoveries. All three were inactive Sunday,

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 1

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday by the Browns photo team

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
1 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
2 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
3 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
4 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
5 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
7 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
8 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
9 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
10 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
11 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
12 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
13 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
14 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
15 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
16 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
17 / 43

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
18 / 43

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
19 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
20 / 43

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
21 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
22 / 43

The stadium during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
23 / 43

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
24 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
25 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
26 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
27 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
28 / 43

The team during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
29 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
30 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
31 / 43

The stadium before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
32 / 43

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
33 / 43

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
34 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
35 / 43

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
36 / 43

The team before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
37 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
38 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
39 / 43

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
40 / 43

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
41 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
42 / 43

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
43 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Buckeyes Class of 2015

Denzel Ward knows a thing or two about Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Not only were they teammates at Ohio State, but they were also members of what's become a legendary 2015 Buckeyes recruiting class.

Ward and Burrow are among a number of the 2015 signees who are now in the NFL. They're the only two, though, who entered the league as highly coveted first-round selections, with Burrow, who finished his career with a national championship at LSU, going No. 1 in 2020 and Ward going No. 4 in 2018.

Ward said Burrow was the scout team quarterback at Ohio State when Ward began to ascend into the starting lineup.

"He definitely tested us," Ward said. "He was a starting quarterback even back then. That is just not how it went at the moment where he was the starter at the time, but everyone knew that he was a starting quarterback."

Bigger Things on the Horizon

Ward said he expects S Ronnie Harrison Jr. to emerge as a key player in the secondary over the coming weeks.

Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars earlier in the month, played two snaps in Sunday's loss.

"I see him being a big contributor, especially as he continues to learn the defense and everything," Ward said. "You saw as soon as he came in, like one of his first days of practice, got an interception. He is just out there making plays. So, I definitely see him having more of a role as the games go along." 

Stefanski has said the Browns will work as quickly as possible to get Harrison up to speed on the team's defensive schemes. On Monday, Stefanski said the team continues to learn more about Harrison and where he may fit in the defense.

"Obviously, a guy that we like," Stefanski said. "We want to include him and involve him."

Bigger Things on the Horizon, Part 2

Stefanski said one game was far too little of a sample size to judge TE Austin Hooper, who caught two passes in his Browns debut.

"On the offensive line, solid. The run game numbers would lead you to believe that we had some success there," Stefanski said. "Protection by and large was pretty good. And then yeah, Austin, he is going to be a big part of this offense. I think we so often get wrapped up in one game or two games and I think you really have to check in after four games, eight games to see where everybody's role fits in."

Related Content

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski to call plays in 2020
news

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski to call plays in 2020

Head coach explains decision during Friday call with reporters
News & Notes: Stefanski explains Browns' plan for team captains
news

News & Notes: Stefanski explains Browns' plan for team captains

Cleveland head coach will elect one per game this season
News & Notes: JC Tretter feeling good, ramping up for 2020 season
news

News & Notes: JC Tretter feeling good, ramping up for 2020 season

The veteran C recently returned to practice after knee surgery
JC Tretter returns to practice; B.J. Goodson expected back soon
news

JC Tretter returns to practice; B.J. Goodson expected back soon

Veteran center had been sidelined for weeks after knee procedure
News & Notes: Nick Chubb returns to practice for final stage of concussion protocol
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb returns to practice for final stage of concussion protocol

Andy Janovich is ready to take on his heavy fullback role in the Browns' offense
News & Notes: Stefanski says 'we're thinking about Kevin' as CB recovers from 'unlucky' injury
news

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'we're thinking about Kevin' as CB recovers from 'unlucky' injury

Johnson was an early training camp standout before he suffered an abdominal injury
News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson
news

News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson

Jack Conklin is encouraged by the offensive line's grasp of wide-blocking schemes
News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol

Chubb left practice early Monday with a trainer
News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland
news

News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland

Olivier Vernon also thinks Jedrick Wills Jr. has the tools to succeed at left tackle
News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle
news

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle

CB Kevin Johnson continues to impress on defense
News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps
news

News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps

Jarvis Landry is close to a full return from offseason hip surgery

Advertising