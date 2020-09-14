News & Notes: Browns get good news on T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jedrick Wills Jr. is "sore" but already on the path to recovery after suffering a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

X-Rays on the leg were negative, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a video call with reporters. It's unclear if the rookie left tackle will be back for Thursday's game against the Bengals, but it's a possibility, and that's some encouraging news after seeing him retreat to the locker room during the second half of his NFL debut.

"For a lot of these guys, you are just coming off the game," Stefanski said. "So we really have to see how it plays out over the next couple days."

Wills, the first-round pick out of Alabama, logged 57 snaps before suffering the injury. QB Baker Mayfield praised Wills and the entire offensive line for holding its own against the Ravens, and Stefanski did the same after watching the tape of an otherwise discouraging loss.

"I thought Jedrick was good," Stefanski said. "You know, can always be better. There are some things that we want to clean up with him, technique-wise, but I would say it was a solid first outing."

Other Updates

Stefanski said he was still gathering information on LB Jacob Phillips, who started Sunday but exited early with a knee injury. The third-round rookie was making his NFL debut.