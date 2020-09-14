News & Notes: Browns get good news on T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jedrick Wills Jr. is "sore" but already on the path to recovery after suffering a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
X-Rays on the leg were negative, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a video call with reporters. It's unclear if the rookie left tackle will be back for Thursday's game against the Bengals, but it's a possibility, and that's some encouraging news after seeing him retreat to the locker room during the second half of his NFL debut.
"For a lot of these guys, you are just coming off the game," Stefanski said. "So we really have to see how it plays out over the next couple days."
Wills, the first-round pick out of Alabama, logged 57 snaps before suffering the injury. QB Baker Mayfield praised Wills and the entire offensive line for holding its own against the Ravens, and Stefanski did the same after watching the tape of an otherwise discouraging loss.
"I thought Jedrick was good," Stefanski said. "You know, can always be better. There are some things that we want to clean up with him, technique-wise, but I would say it was a solid first outing."
Other Updates
Stefanski said he was still gathering information on LB Jacob Phillips, who started Sunday but exited early with a knee injury. The third-round rookie was making his NFL debut.
Stefanski said CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), CB Kevin Johnson (liver) and T Chris Hubbard (ankle) were all making good progress in their respective recoveries. All three were inactive Sunday,
Buckeyes Class of 2015
Denzel Ward knows a thing or two about Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Not only were they teammates at Ohio State, but they were also members of what's become a legendary 2015 Buckeyes recruiting class.
Ward and Burrow are among a number of the 2015 signees who are now in the NFL. They're the only two, though, who entered the league as highly coveted first-round selections, with Burrow, who finished his career with a national championship at LSU, going No. 1 in 2020 and Ward going No. 4 in 2018.
Ward said Burrow was the scout team quarterback at Ohio State when Ward began to ascend into the starting lineup.
"He definitely tested us," Ward said. "He was a starting quarterback even back then. That is just not how it went at the moment where he was the starter at the time, but everyone knew that he was a starting quarterback."
Bigger Things on the Horizon
Ward said he expects S Ronnie Harrison Jr. to emerge as a key player in the secondary over the coming weeks.
Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars earlier in the month, played two snaps in Sunday's loss.
"I see him being a big contributor, especially as he continues to learn the defense and everything," Ward said. "You saw as soon as he came in, like one of his first days of practice, got an interception. He is just out there making plays. So, I definitely see him having more of a role as the games go along."
Stefanski has said the Browns will work as quickly as possible to get Harrison up to speed on the team's defensive schemes. On Monday, Stefanski said the team continues to learn more about Harrison and where he may fit in the defense.
"Obviously, a guy that we like," Stefanski said. "We want to include him and involve him."
Bigger Things on the Horizon, Part 2
Stefanski said one game was far too little of a sample size to judge TE Austin Hooper, who caught two passes in his Browns debut.
"On the offensive line, solid. The run game numbers would lead you to believe that we had some success there," Stefanski said. "Protection by and large was pretty good. And then yeah, Austin, he is going to be a big part of this offense. I think we so often get wrapped up in one game or two games and I think you really have to check in after four games, eight games to see where everybody's role fits in."