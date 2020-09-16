Browns Mailbag: What's next for Ronnie Harrison?

It's a special Wednesday edition of the Browns Mailbag because we've got football to cover in a little more than 24 hours.

What better way to wipe away the sour taste of Sunday's game with a return to the field three days earlier than the rest of the NFL?

We're tackling three of your questions.

Should the Browns give some younger players such as Javonte Moffatt or another player such as Ronnie Harrison more playing time against the Bengals? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

The Browns used both of their starting safeties Sunday for every snap on defense, as Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo joined CBs Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell as two of the four defensive players to play every play. Harrison was the only other safety to play, and he was on the field for two snaps. It was one game, and the matchups can drastically change from week to week, so it's impossible to speculate at this point how that breakdown will look Thursday against the Bengals.

Moffatt, an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, remains on the practice squad after an impressive training camp. It should be noted Moffatt has been one of four "protected" players on the practice squad each of the first two weeks, meaning another team is not able to sign him away to their active roster.

Harrison, meanwhile, has immersed himself in Cleveland's defense and tried to get himself up to speed as fast as possible. Thursday's game will mark the two-week anniversary of the trade that sent him here from Jacksonville.

Harrison has made a quick impression on his teammates and coaches. We'll just have to wait and see how much he'll be able to play in the coming weeks.