News & Notes: Browns expect Thursday crowd to 'sound like 60,000'

Sep 15, 2020 at 04:50 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Baker Mayfield has to go back to his middle school days to remember when he played in front of less people than he did Sunday in Baltimore.

Kevin Stefanski equated the atmosphere to his junior varsity football days.

Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium will be a little different, as the stadium will be filled to about 10 percent capacity, and there's a clear level of excitement from those who will get to experience it.

"Anything is better than what we did in Baltimore with no one in the stands," RB Nick Chubb said. "I think definitely because it is Cleveland fans, too. So I think it will definitely have an impact."

One week before the start of the season, the Browns and Bengals were granted a variance from the state of Ohio that will allow no more than 1,500 fans in each quarter of the seating bowl at FirstEnergy Stadium and will require fans to arrive through a designated entrance. Fans will be required to wear masks throughout gameday, including ingress, during the game and egress.

The variance is in place for Thursday's game, Cleveland's Week 3 matchup with the Washington Football Team and and until further notice, pending the constantly evolving COVID-19 circumstances.

To provide the safest possible environment, the Browns have enacted the FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan, which includes a number of significant changes to gameday operations, including the requirement of facial coverings, a quadrant system that separates fans into specific zones with a dedicated gate based on their seating location, recommended time windows for entry, pre-game health screenings and ticket distribution in "pods of known fans" for the reduced capacity of fans that will be at the stadium.

"We are very much looking forward to getting in our building," Stefanski said. "We will have 6,000 fans there. I think it will sound like 60,000. Excited to get in front of them."

Said Mayfield: "It better be a rowdy 6,000 in those stands."

Injury Update

RT Jack Conklin was among a handful of Browns who did not participate in Thursday's practice. Conklin is dealing with ankle and finger injuries. His backup, Chris Hubbard, was listed as limited after missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) also did not participate.

Rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (shin) and C JC Tretter (knee) were limited participants. Wills was unable to finish Sunday's game because of his injury but received good news Monday when X-Rays came up negative.

From One No. 1 to Another

Mayfield got to catch a few of Joe Burrow's games at LSU, and he came away impressed with the Bengals' new QB who similarly went first overall in the draft.

"From the games that I saw him play last year, very decisive," Mayfield said. "He gets the ball out and gives his guys a chance. I did not see them play the Chargers on offense, but real smooth, kind of looks like a field general back there. Obviously, I think he is an unbelievably talented guy, but I think his teammates love him and they really fight for him. That is what you can tell on TV."

Quote of the Day

With talented RB Joe Mixon poised to be on the opposite sidelines Thursday, Chubb was asked if he goes into a game trying to out-perform one of the better players at the position.

In trademark Chubb fashion, the third-year running back shrugged it off.

"Not really," he said. "I am just trying to go out there and be the best me I can be."

