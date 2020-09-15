Offense eager to show more polished performance in Thursday night home opener

Not many teams typically embrace a four-day turnaround for their next game, but Cleveland is welcoming the short week. The Browns are hungry to prove Sunday was an aberration and are using the abbreviated week to forget about the loss by maximizing their preparations for the Bengals, who fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Browns have a perfect opportunity to correct their mistakes in front of a national audience, and the pains from Sunday will be quickly healed and forgotten with a win Thursday.

"I think it's great for us to get back out there right away and get the bad taste out of our mouth," running back Nick Chubb said. "We know what happened last Sunday wasn't who we are or anything like that. We've just got to keep pushing and have a great chance to show it in front of the world."

Chubb, as well as fellow RB Kareem Hunt, will likely be looking for more production after they combined for 132 yards against Baltimore. The two backs ran for a pair of 29- and 22-yard gains on the Browns' lone touchdown drive Sunday but were otherwise kept quiet against the Ravens' defense. Their opportunities were limited later in the game, too, as the Browns attempted to pass their way to a potential comeback and conserve the game clock.

Cleveland likely will look for bigger days from their two feature backs Thursday, though. The Bengals ranked last in rushing defense last season and allowed 155 rushing yards from the Chargers. Even though the Bengals boast two Pro Bowlers up front in DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap, the rushing lanes for Chubb and Hunt could be a bit wider for big runs.