Browns prepare for 1st matchup against Joe Burrow in crucial Thursday night battle

The Browns are preparing as if they're facing a veteran quarterback on Thursday night.

The opposing quarterback, however, is only one game into his NFL career. Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 first overall draft pick, will be playing his first game against the Browns on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium as both teams attempt to secure win No. 1 of the season. It's the first of many meetings the Browns expect to have against the newest AFC North quarterback, but they're not treating Burrow like any normal rookie.

"Joe Burrow is obviously a good quarterback," LB Sione Takitaki said Monday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "He did some good things in the last game. I feel like we have to definitely be aware of his arm. He can throw that ball. I feel like today we are going to get a little bit closer on it as a group, start watching tape and start analyzing, game planning and stuff. We will see exactly what is going on."

A year ago, Burrow was making his quick ascension to the best player in college football and on his way to a landslide Heisman selection. His 60 passing touchdowns last season were the most by any player in NCAA history, and he was nearly impeccable in the College Football Playoff as he led LSU to a National Championship.

Burrow, an Athens, Ohio, native, knows how to win. He put the Bengals in position to do that last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but kicker Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal that would've sent the game into overtime. Burrow finished 23-of-36 for 193 yards and an interception. The Bengals, though, were never out of the game.

"He's a really good young player," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He had as good a college career and as good of a year as you can have. We have our work cut out for us. He can make all the throws."