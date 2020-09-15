Browns prepared to welcome fans at FirstEnergy Stadium, encourage adherence to safety protocols and precautions

Masks and face coverings will be crucial for everyone in and around the stadium as well, and full compliance is key in ensuring fans can continue to come to games at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.

"We all play a key role in this," said Rush, who is the Browns' Gameday Infections Control Officer. "We're going to hold ourselves accountable. We have certain auditing we have to do internally. The NFL is going to be here making sure we follow our plans accordingly. We can't emphasize enough: If you don't want to wear your facemasks, don't come. We're taking it very seriously, and that training is as such to our partners and internal staff."

Roughly 6,000 fans at home games is significantly better than no fans, and everyone in attendance must do their part to keep the environment safe.

That's priority No. 1. The next mission for fans, of course, is to be loud and have fun when the Browns are on the field.

If everyone is safe and follows protocols, then that special Cleveland home-field advantage won't go away anytime soon.