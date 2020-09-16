Injury Report: 6 Browns considered questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns ruled out four players and listed another six as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.

CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) and LB Mack Wilson (knee) will miss their second straight games, respectively, with injuries they've been dealing with since training camp. LB Jacob Phillips (knee) is also out after suffering an injury in the season opener and not practicing this week.

The Bengals will be without Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (groin) and S Shawn Williams (calf). G Xavier Sua-Filo was added to injured reserve Wednesday and will not play.