Injury Report: 6 Browns considered questionable vs. Bengals

Sep 16, 2020
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns ruled out four players and listed another six as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.

T Jack Conklin (ankle/finger), T Jedrick Wills Jr. (shin), C JC Tretter (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), T Chris Hubbard (ankle) and DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen) are all considered questionable for the primetime matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. All six were listed as limited participants at Wednesday's walk-through.

CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) and LB Mack Wilson (knee) will miss their second straight games, respectively, with injuries they've been dealing with since training camp. LB Jacob Phillips (knee) is also out after suffering an injury in the season opener and not practicing this week.

The Bengals will be without Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (groin) and S Shawn Williams (calf). G Xavier Sua-Filo was added to injured reserve Wednesday and will not play.

Wills, Hubbard, Tretter and Vernon were listed as limited participants throughout the week. Conklin was listed as "DNP" on Monday and Tuesday before returning as "limited" on Wednesday.

