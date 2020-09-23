How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Browns are going for their 2nd straight win vs. Washington

Sep 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 1-1 after last week's 35-30 victory over the Bengals. The Washington Football Team is also 1-1 after dropping Sunday's game to the Cardinals, 30-15
  • The Browns own a 33-12-1 historical advantage over the Washington Football Team. Washington has won the past three matchups, including the most recent — a 31-20 victory in 2016.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns O-line vs. Washington's pass rush — Cleveland's offensive line is coming off its best game in years, and it will look to ride that momentum against a stout Washington defensive line that features star rookie Chase Young.
  • Browns D-line vs. QB Dwayne Haskins — The Browns applied plenty of pressure on rookie Joe Burrow last week and will look to do the same against Haskins, who is entering his second NFL season and first full one as the team's starter.
  • CB Denzel Ward vs. WR Terry McLaurin — One week after shutting down A.J. Green, Ward will look to do the same against his former Buckeye teammate.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: 1 p.m., FOX (WJW-8 in Cleveland area)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

