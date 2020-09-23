Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is coming off of one of the best games of his career, as he caught a career-best seven of his 10 Week 2 targets for 125 yards (second most of his career) and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for McLaurin, there may be no bigger "cooler" in the NFL at cornerback than Ward.

Through two games this year, Ward has allowed an average of three catches for 36 yards per game. When locking up with a true No. 1 like A.J. Green, Ward always seems to elevate his game. He held Green to 14 yards and two catches on five targets on Thursday Night Football and forced four incompletions against all receivers with his tight coverage.