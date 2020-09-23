Matchup to Watch

Matchup to Watch: Denzel Ward vs. Terry McLaurin

Sep 23, 2020 at 09:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

After the Browns emerged victorious in the Battle of Ohio last Thursday night, all of the focus shifts to the Battle of the Buckeyes on Sunday as wide receiver Terry McLaurin leads the Washington Football Team to Cleveland for a showdown with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

I would be remiss if I did not also mention that Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is also a former Ohio State Buckeye.

McLaurin had an impressive rookie season in which he caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 15.8 yards per catch. Thus far in 2020, he is on pace for an even better season as the primary offensive weapon for the Washington Football Team. Through two games, McLaurin leads the team with 17 targets, 12 catches, 186 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has more catches than the next two wide receivers in Washington combined (10) and has more receiving yards than the next two pass catchers combined (166). In fact, McLaurin has accounted for 46.4 percent of the Redskins' passing yards so far this season, the highest rate of any player in the NFL.

McLaurin is coming off of one of the best games of his career, as he caught a career-best seven of his 10 Week 2 targets for 125 yards (second most of his career) and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for McLaurin, there may be no bigger "cooler" in the NFL at cornerback than Ward.

Through two games this year, Ward has allowed an average of three catches for 36 yards per game. When locking up with a true No. 1 like A.J. Green, Ward always seems to elevate his game. He held Green to 14 yards and two catches on five targets on Thursday Night Football and forced four incompletions against all receivers with his tight coverage.

Now, it must be noted that Ward has played exclusively at left cornerback through two games this year, so if the Football Team moves McLaurin to the other side, he likely will have to deal with Terrance "Money" Mitchell. Through two games, Mitchell has been targeted 14 times but has surrendered only five catches for 33 yards total. Like Ward, Mitchell locked down Green in Week 2 by not allowing a single catch on five targets. It is also possible that Greedy Williams (shoulder) returns to the lineup this week and would be in the spot Mitch has been occupying so effectively in his absence.

Related Links

So far, McLaurin has been split out wide left (against the right cornerback) significantly more often than he has been split out wide right, which would be against Ward. It will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator Joe Woods decides to have Ward follow McLaurin all over the field given he has been a one-man receiving corps for the Football Team.

Limiting McLaurin will be priority No. 1 for the Browns defense Sunday, and the battle of the Buckeyes will go a long way toward determining who wins the game.

Photos: A look at Monday's Practice

Check out exclusive photos from Monday's practice in Berea

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on September 21, 2020
1 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 21, 2020
2 / 51

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 21, 2020
3 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 21, 2020
4 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 21, 2020
5 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020
6 / 51

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on September 21, 2020
7 / 51

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice on September 21, 2020
8 / 51

Stephen Bravo-Brown during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 21, 2020
9 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020
10 / 51

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on September 21, 2020
11 / 51

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on September 21, 2020
12 / 51

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on September 21, 2020
13 / 51

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 21, 2020
14 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
15 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 21, 2020
16 / 51

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
17 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on September 21, 2020
18 / 51

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020
19 / 51

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 21, 2020
20 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020
21 / 51

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 21, 2020
22 / 51

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on September 21, 2020
23 / 51

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020
24 / 51

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on September 21, 2020
25 / 51

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on September 21, 2020
26 / 51

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 21, 2020
27 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 21, 2020
28 / 51

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 21, 2020
29 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020
30 / 51

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Gordon Williams during practice on September 21, 2020
31 / 51

Gordon Williams during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 21, 2020
32 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
33 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020
34 / 51

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 21, 2020
35 / 51

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 21, 2020
36 / 51

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39), Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 21, 2020
37 / 51

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39), Cornerback A.J. Green (38) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 21, 2020
38 / 51

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
39 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
40 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on September 21, 2020
41 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on September 21, 2020
42 / 51

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
43 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
44 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
45 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
46 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
47 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
48 / 51

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
49 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020
50 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020
51 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 21, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns pass rush vs. Joe Burrow 

The Browns will look to generate plenty of pressure on the rookie QB
Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Broncos running backs

Bottling up young runners Lindsay, Freeman key to Cleveland's success on the road
Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary
news

Matchup to Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Patriots' vaunted secondary

Beckham's every-down influence goes toe-to-toe with league's best defense
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 4, 2019
news

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Seahawks tackles

Injuries along Seahawks' offensive line could open sack opportunities for Garrett
Browns vs. 49ers matchup to watch: Mack Wilson vs. George Kittle
news

Browns vs. 49ers matchup to watch: Mack Wilson vs. George Kittle

Rookie linebacker to face young, explosive tight end on national stage
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
news

Browns vs. Ravens matchup to watch: Browns' front seven vs. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore's focus on running the ball central to Browns' chances of success
Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns DBs vs. Rams WRs

Defensive backs must play above expectation with injuries, high-level opponent coming to town
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns' front seven vs. Jets RB Le'Veon Bell

Bottling up versatile running back paramount to Cleveland's chances of success
Browns vs. Titans Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Dennis Kelly
news

Browns vs. Titans Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Dennis Kelly

Garrett's upcoming battle with backup tackle could bode well for defensive line

Advertising