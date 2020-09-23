News & Notes: Jack Conklin 'ready to go' after missing Bengals game

Injury Update

For a second straight practice, CBs Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) and LB Mack Wilson (knee) were active participants. All three have yet to play in a game this season but are working their way toward potentially being available Sunday against Washington.

DEs Olivier Vernon (abdominal) and Adrian Clayborn (hip) and LB Jacob Phillips (knee) worked off to the side during the portion of practice open to reporters. Phillips and Vernon were inactive against the Bengals while Clayborn suffered an injury during the first half.

"They are still working," Stefanski said. "We are just going to take it day by day, like we do with all of these, and see where they are by the end of today and then see where they are tomorrow and so on and then make a decision as we get later in the week."

Team Effort

Stefanski is looking for much more from Cleveland's kickoff coverage, which has struggled to contain opposing returners through the first two weeks of the season.

The Browns rank second-to-last in the NFL with an average of 37.8 yards allowed per return. In last week's game against the Bengals, Cleveland allowed returns of 45 and 42 yards and had another kick sail out of bounds for a penalty.

Asked if last week's performance had anything to do with new K Cody Parkey's kicks, Stefanski said they were only part of the problem.