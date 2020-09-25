What the Washington Football Team is saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Washington Football Team, we're checking out what they're saying in D.C. about the game.
"I can tell you right now, if we don't stop the run, their play-action game becomes very dangerous. [Cleveland QB] Baker [Mayfield]'s very slight-of-hand. He fakes the ball really well. He tucks it, he arches out really nicely on those rollouts and gives himself an opportunity to square those shoulders and throw the ball down the field. There's a lot of things that play into what they do. A big part of it is off of their running game, there's a lot of complementary play-action passes. We have to be really good about that." Washington coach Ron Rivera on the Browns' play-action attack
"We want to get the ball to [WR] Terry [McLaurin]. We have plays where he's considered the No. 1 option and there's progressions. The pass game isn't like the run game where you choose who to give it to. You have options. The defense, they have coaches and they know that, too. We try to find ways to get him the ball. He's eighth in the league in receiving, so he's getting the ball. ... We look to explore all options. Anything we can do to be successful. I think it comes down to just making plays or me putting guys into the right situation. It's never just one thing." Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner
They're a very talented group. Big physical line, two backs that are rushing for a huge average, so they've been very impressive and I'm impressed with how they've run the ball. They've got a lot of talent on the perimeter as well. They've got some challenges and we've got to prepare ourselves to go compete." Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the Browns
The mentality you have coming from Ohio State is just that competitiveness. You're used to competing against the best guys every single day. You know what it's like on a college level to train like a pro and go against other pro-like players and perform when your number is called." Washington WR Terry McLaurin, one of four Buckeyes on the Washington roster
"We FaceTimed me this morning. It's going to be fun. I miss my bro but at the same time we're on different sides right now. He's the enemy." Washington S Landon Collins on his relationship with Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.
It's a different style. The personnel groupings are going to be different. Instead of having the three wide receiver sets, you're going to see three tight end sets. We're going to have to get physical. We're going to have to set edges and not let us stretch us out. We've got to be downhill and get physical with these guys. Rivera on the differences between the Cardinals and the Browns