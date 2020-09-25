Injury Report

Injury Report: Denzel Ward, Mack Wilson among 3 questionable; Kevin Johnson set to make Browns debut

Cleveland rules out 3 players, including DE Olivier Vernon

Sep 25, 2020 at 01:12 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns are getting healthier on defense, and that was apparent in the final injury report heading into Sunday's game with the Washington Football Team.

CB Denzel Ward (groin), LB Mack Wilson (knee) and DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) were listed as questionable, while DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) were ruled out.

CB Kevin Johnson, a full participant at Thursday's and Friday's practices who was sidelined for more than a month with a liver laceration, was not given a status for Sunday's game, clearing the way for him to make his Browns debut.

"Excited to have Kevin back. He's looked really good throughout the week," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We've just got to be mindful that this is his first football action. He hasn't played these last two games, so we'll monitor how he's doing, but he's had a nice week of practice."

T Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) also does not have an injury status after not playing in last week's win over Cincinnati.

Wilson has yet to play this season but appears to be trending in the right direction after returning to practice Monday. The second-year linebacker was a limited participant throughout the week.

Ward, Cleveland's Pro Bowl CB, was added to the injury report after Thursday's practice. He did not participate Friday and is "truly questionable," Stefanski said. If he's unable to play, the Browns will be down a key player as they look to limit the production of talented Washington WR Terry McLaurin.

"We know what we're getting into. He's a dynamic football player," Stefanski said. "He's young but he has a very, very bright future. We've got to be about our business."

Clayborn, who suffered his injury in the first half against Cincinnati, did not participate in Wednesday's or Thursday's practice but was limited Friday.

Vernon and Phillips will miss their second consecutive games. Williams, who returned to practice Monday and was limited throughout the week, has yet to play this season.

