Injury Report: Denzel Ward, Mack Wilson among 3 questionable; Kevin Johnson set to make Browns debut

Ward, Cleveland's Pro Bowl CB, was added to the injury report after Thursday's practice. He did not participate Friday and is "truly questionable," Stefanski said. If he's unable to play, the Browns will be down a key player as they look to limit the production of talented Washington WR Terry McLaurin.

"We know what we're getting into. He's a dynamic football player," Stefanski said. "He's young but he has a very, very bright future. We've got to be about our business."

Clayborn, who suffered his injury in the first half against Cincinnati, did not participate in Wednesday's or Thursday's practice but was limited Friday.