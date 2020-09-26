The Winning Mix

Presented by

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Washington Football Team

Reinforcements on defense could help the Browns keep the Football Team in check 

Sep 26, 2020 at 10:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/nathan-zegura-hs-60x60.jpg
Nathan Zegura

The Browns are looking to get to 2-1 against the visiting Washington Football Team, which heads to Cleveland after losing 30-15 to the Arizona Cardinals in the Valley of the Sun. A win for the Browns would put the team over .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2014.

The battle for a playoff spot in the AFC is going to be intense, and if the Browns want to stake their claim to it, this is a game they need to win. Now let's take a look at three keys to securing this important victory in this week's Winning Mix.

1. Protect Baker Mayfield

The Washington Football Team may have the most talented defensive line in the entire NFL. It features five first-round picks and has been the catalyst for a Washington defense that leads the NFL with 11 sacks. In fact, they wrecked their Week 1 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, with a total of eight sacks in the Football Team's lone win of the season.

No. 2 overall pick Chase Young has been spectacular so far, leading the NFL with 2.5 sacks so far. The veteran on the D-Line, 2011 1st rounder Ryan Kerrigan, has two sacks of his own. The other three first-rounders, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne, have chipped in a total of two sacks as well. You also have to pay attention to backup Matthew Ioannidis, a fifth-round pick in 2016, who has 1.5 sacks of his own.

All told, the Washington defensive line has produced eight total sacks in two games, which would be more than 30 of the other 31 teams in the league have tallied so far.

The Browns offensive line has been spectacular in their own right, surrendering just two sacks in two games, which is tied for third-fewest in the NFL. They have allowed a total of nine pressures in two games, according to Pro Football Focus, which is also third-fewest in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has produced a quarterback rating of 103.6 when kept clean, so stifling the Football Team pass rush will go a long way to a repeat of the 35-point, five-touchdown effort from the Browns offense in Week 2.

Photos: Washington Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Washington Football Team

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
1 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
2 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Markway during practice on September 23, 2020
3 / 46

Kyle Markway during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020
4 / 46

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Matt McCrane during practice on September 23, 2020
5 / 46

Matt McCrane during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020
6 / 46

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 23, 2020
7 / 46

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 23, 2020
8 / 46

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020
9 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020
10 / 46

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 23, 2020
11 / 46

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during practice on September 23, 2020
12 / 46

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020
13 / 46

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020
14 / 46

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jalen Jelks during practice on September 23, 2020
15 / 46

Jalen Jelks during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 23, 2020
16 / 46

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
17 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
18 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
19 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 23, 2020
20 / 46

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020
21 / 46

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 23, 2020
22 / 46

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 23, 2020
23 / 46

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 23, 2020
24 / 46

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
25 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
26 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on September 23, 2020
27 / 46

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020
28 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020
29 / 46

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 23, 2020
30 / 46

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020
31 / 46

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 23, 2020
32 / 46

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
33 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 23, 2020
34 / 46

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on September 23, 2020
35 / 46

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 23, 2020
36 / 46

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
37 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
38 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020
39 / 46

Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020
40 / 46

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020
41 / 46

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020
42 / 46

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 23, 2020
43 / 46

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020
44 / 46

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020
45 / 46

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on September 23, 2020
46 / 46

A helmet during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. Dominate Defensively

The Browns have allowed 30-plus points in each of the first two weeks, but that trend should needs to come to a stop in Week 3. Through two games, the Football Team ranks 30th in passing offense, 24th in rushing offense, and 31st in total offense at 277.5 yards per game.

The Football Team's leading rusher is rookie Antonio Gibson, who has 91 yards on the season and has yet to produce even 60 yards rushing in a single game. The Browns are holding opposing running backs to 58 yards rushing per game on just 2.9 yards per carry, which are the third- and fourth-fewest in the NFL, respectively.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has not thrown an interception this year but is completing only 56.3 percent of his passes — lowest among all two-game starters — and has taken seven sacks, third-most in the league. It will be important for the Browns to pressure Haskins, who is completing just 23.5 percent of his passes when under duress, by far the worst rate in the NFL.

With Mack Wilson and Kevin Johnson potentially back, the Browns defense could be the closest to full strength it has been all year, and that should be another factor contributing to an improved performance Sunday.

3. Win the Turnover Battle

The Browns have yet to win the turnover battle in a game this year, and Week 3 would be a great opportunity to start that trend. The Football Team is second in the NFL with four takeaways through the first two games and beat the Eagles in Week 1, when they won the turnover battle (plus-3). In Week 2, the Football team lost the turnover battle (minus-1) to the Cardinals and were beaten by double-digits.

The Browns are still looking for their first interception, and Haskins has yet to throw one. Perhaps a lot of pressure from the Browns pass rush will burst that pipe, and the Browns defense can make a game-changing play. Again, take care of business on the offense, ball seek on defense and the Browns will be well on their way to a 2-1 record.

Related Content

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals
news

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals

The Browns have to avoid self-inflicted wounds and let their talent prevail on Thursday Night Football
The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Ravens
news

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Ravens

The Browns will look to be the ones who control the ground game Sunday
Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals
news

Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals

Cleveland is looking to close out the season the right way in Cincinnati
Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Ravens
news

Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Ravens

Cleveland will need to replicate everything it did right Week 4, and maybe more
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Cardinals
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Cardinals

Browns are looking for their 5th win in their last 6 games
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Bengals

Cleveland is looking to bounce back in a big way Sunday
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Steelers
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Steelers

Cleveland will need to play with productive passion in a hostile environment
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Dolphins
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Dolphins

Cleveland will be going for its 3rd straight win of the season
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Steelers
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns victory over the Steelers

The Browns will need to play a clean game to take down Pittsburgh
The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns win over the Bills
news

The Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns win over the Bills

Cleveland will need to be the better team on the ground in order to come away with a victory
Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns win over the Broncos
news

Winning Mix: 3 ingredients for a Browns win over the Broncos

Starting quickly, playing mistake-free football important for Browns to end losing streak

Advertising