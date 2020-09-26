The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a Browns victory over the Washington Football Team

The Browns are looking to get to 2-1 against the visiting Washington Football Team, which heads to Cleveland after losing 30-15 to the Arizona Cardinals in the Valley of the Sun. A win for the Browns would put the team over .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2014.

The battle for a playoff spot in the AFC is going to be intense, and if the Browns want to stake their claim to it, this is a game they need to win. Now let's take a look at three keys to securing this important victory in this week's Winning Mix.

1. Protect Baker Mayfield

The Washington Football Team may have the most talented defensive line in the entire NFL. It features five first-round picks and has been the catalyst for a Washington defense that leads the NFL with 11 sacks. In fact, they wrecked their Week 1 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, with a total of eight sacks in the Football Team's lone win of the season.

No. 2 overall pick Chase Young has been spectacular so far, leading the NFL with 2.5 sacks so far. The veteran on the D-Line, 2011 1st rounder Ryan Kerrigan, has two sacks of his own. The other three first-rounders, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne, have chipped in a total of two sacks as well. You also have to pay attention to backup Matthew Ioannidis, a fifth-round pick in 2016, who has 1.5 sacks of his own.

All told, the Washington defensive line has produced eight total sacks in two games, which would be more than 30 of the other 31 teams in the league have tallied so far.