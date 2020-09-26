Browns elevate CB A.J. Green to active roster

Green is a 6-2, 198 pound rookie out of Oklahoma State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the first two weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Green will wear No. 38.

New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad before 4 p.m. ET the day preceding a game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.