Meet our Week 3 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Matt Keene

In the face of furloughs and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Keene, a manager at Applebee's, worked diligently to put food on the table for his employees and those in the University Heights community fed. Matt led his team, kept a positive attitude and was instrumental in bringing back his staff as soon as possible. He also put together meals for local police officers, firefighters and paramedics, free of charge. As his co-worker, Joe, wrote in his nomination essay, Matt has "a heart big enough to hold the entire empire of the world."

As a winner of the Browns' Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience, Keene received two custom jerseys and a number of other Browns merchandise items to create a festive, in-home experience for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Sugardale also provided a hot dog themed prize pack.