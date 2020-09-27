3 Big Takeaways: Browns withstood Washington's big punch and responded with a knockout

1. Browns withstood Washington's best punch and responded with a knockout

It was a moment that could have ended previous versions of the Browns.

A lackluster start to the third quarter quickly turned Cleveland's 10-point lead into a three-point deficit. Washington scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, and the Browns didn't even have a first down until the final minute of the quarter.

Everything was trending in the wrong direction after such a promising start. In the past, it could have been a knockout punch — something even Myles Garrett could acknowledge. As he reflected on Sunday's 34-20 victory, he remembered the Browns' 2018 season opener against Pittsburgh, when the team forced a flurry of turnovers but had to settle for a tie.

"In this one, we just put it all together," Garrett said. "That is real team ball, complementary ball that we played. I am proud of how we all came together. We have to do this every week. We just have to find a way to keep on perfecting our crafts."

All throughout Sunday's game, the defense picked up the offense with turnovers. The Browns forced five of them on this day, setting up the offense with short fields that directly led to 24 of the team's 34 points.

But this part of the "complementary" came from the offense, as it lifted up a gassed defense with its best and longest scoring drive of the game. It was jump-started by a pivotal, 15-yard catch by Odell Beckham Jr. on third-and-long and capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Harrison Bryant.

"We really needed the spark," Mayfield said. "And after that, we were playing complementary football."

Bryant's touchdown, the first of his NFL career, was the 11th play of a 75-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock, giving the Browns a lead they wouldn't relinquish. A rested Browns defense took it from there with two more turnovers, sealing a win that featured multiple instances of the Browns facing a deficit.