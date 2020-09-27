Baker Mayfield: "We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time"

RB Kareem Hunt:

On giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a run for his money with his one-handed catch:

"Hey, I am just trying to make the most out of every opportunity."

On how the one-handed catch play unfolded:

"It was supposed to be a quick flap pass to me to get the quick first down, but it looked a little rough so I wheeled it up, and hopefully, Baker made some time to see me because I saw there was nobody else behind me. He threw it where I was supposed to be, and I made a nice catch."

On if the one-handed catch play was similar to the TD play from last week:

"No."

On being able to finish the game running the ball after RB Nick Chubb two games in a row:

"The biggest thing is we have to keep getting first downs to keep the clock moving. Everybody in the stadium knows it is a run at that time of the game so we just have to go out there and grind it out."

On watching the Browns defense create so many turnovers and opportunities for the offense:

"It is great. The defense played great. We always want to get a lot of turnovers, and they did their job and got off the field, and took advantage of them. We have to keep that up every week. The offense knows we have to go capitalize off that good field position, and we have to get points on the board."

On if the Browns offense had the opportunity to wear down Washington's defense through the running game late in the game:

"Yeah, most definitely. We were able to just keep pounding the rock and keep the chains moving. The offensive line did a great job again just fighting. They have a great front seven, and those guys play hard. They did a great job, too."

On T Jedrick Wills Jr. seeming to struggle in the third quarter:

"Jed made a few mistakes, but we are going to pick him up. We have got his back no matter what. It is team football so we have to go out there, delete that and keep playing."

On watching the Browns defense run down into the end zone and celebrate the turnovers:

"It is beautiful. I want to run down there with those guys and celebrate."

On the Washington defense playing tough early in the game and being able to produce big runs even when plays are not blocked perfectly:

"Sometimes, it is not going to be always perfect. Sometimes you have to find a way to make something happen. That is what we have to do. (RB) Nick (Chubb) and I are both playmakers, and at any given time of play, we can have a big run."

On if seeing Chubb drag guys and make big plays is motivating:

"Yeah, most definitely, and I am thinking about coming in there and sparing him every time he gets tired, loses wind or anything like that and come in with the same motivation."

On being able to play like he and Chubb have talked about playing over the past few years:

"It is very fun to be able to go out there and take turns and punish defenses. It is very fun. I can't wait for next week. We enjoy this win today and start back to work next week."

On the Browns having a winning record for the first time since 2014:

"We are excited, but we have more work to do. We can't be satisfied here. We have got to keep going out there and winning. Winning, 1-0 every time. We have to keep getting better and keep working and go out there and hopefully be 3-1 next week. We are only 2-1 right now. Still a lot of football to play."