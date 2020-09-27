Kevin Stefanski: "That is a good team win"

Opening statement:

"Start with injuries, (CB) Denzel (Ward) came out of there in the third quarter. We will see how he is. I do not think he will be any worse for the wear, but he felt it a little bit so we will be smart about that. (WR) JoJo Natson is going to get his knee looked at here this evening. (LB) Tae Davis – elbow. We will have more updates as we get the imaging on those guys.

"That is a good team win. Anytime you are plus-five [in the turnover margin], that is darn good. Defense, I thought was outstanding. I challenged them to get that rock, and they did. We scored on every single one of those takeaways, except for that one right there at the half. It was a game where we went down in the game a couple times and the guys came back. That is a big piece of this is being resilient. Kicking game, (K) Cody (Parkey) was two-for-two on field goal, four-for-four on extra point and knocked every single one out of the end zone so I thought he did a nice job. A good team win."

On how the Browns responded in the fourth quarter after falling behind:

"Yeah, that is a (Washington Head Coach) Ron Rivera coached team. That is a tough team. You saw what they did in the first couple games where they came back. We knew it was a 60-minute fight. We talked to the guys about that all week and even today so we were totally ready for that."

On getting contributions from a number of Browns players on defense today:

"It is important. This is a long season. It was great to see some guys that came back off of injury. Hopefully, we will get a few more here as we get going. Whether it is offense or defense, we want to use all the players, especially the guys that provide versatility."

On DE Myles Garrett's strip-sack and recovering the fumble, Garrett's second strip-sack during a key moment in as many weeks:

"That is really what we expect from Myles. I know he expects it of himself. We need him to play great, and when it turns into a pass-rush game, he is built for that. I thought he did a great job. You get and honesty day's work out of Myles Garrett. Really proud of him."