Defense answers Kevin Stefanski's challenge to 'get the rock,' powers Browns to victory

The Browns defense knew all about what was at stake before they took the field against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland hadn't yet intercepted a pass in its first two games, and the defense, which had allowed at least 30 points in those matchups, was determined to post its first big game of the season. Sure, injuries have taken a toll on the Browns' depth at key positions, but they believed they had the personnel capable of creating game-changing plays.

And if they could find that performance Week 3 against Washington, the Browns would have a record over .500 for the first time since 2014.

"I made that quite clear to the guys," defensive end Myles Garrett said. "This is a chance that we haven't had in a long time, just to have a winning record. We've got to start taking advantage of the opportunity."

The defense seized that opportunity to the fullest.

Cleveland's defense dominated quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington's offense with a 34-20 win that featured five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. All of them came at crucial times for the Browns, who generated points on four of the drives created by the turnovers and rode the defense for a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Browns won thanks to an all-around team effort — the offense scored four touchdowns and the special teams unit was perfect on four extra-points and two field goals — but the defense was the catalyst of it all.