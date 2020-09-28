News & Notes: Stefanski praises top playmakers for plays that don't show up on stat sheet

On the Mend

Stefanski said he expects the roles of CB Kevin Johnson and LB Mack Wilson to grow in the coming weeks after the players made their respective 2020 debuts Sunday.

"I think there is a ramping up to this thing," Stefanski said. "I think it happens out here on the practice field. It happens on the game field and getting them those game reps. I would anticipate that both those guys and a lot of these guys coming back from injury will slowly but surely add to their rep totals."

Johnson played 38 snaps Sunday with the majority coming in the second half, when Denzel Ward (groin) was unavailable. Wilson played just six snaps.

Veteran Malcolm Smith, who is starting in Wilson's place, felt Wilson's energy on the sidelines and on the field even in his limited action.

"Mack is a linebacker's linebacker," Smith said. "He loves the game. He wants to be out there all the time. We all appreciate and respect his love for the game in the room. He has even been a light and a leader for us, even when he has not been on the field. I have a lot of respect for him as a young player."

Stefanski said he was "hopeful" Ward would be able to get through the week of practice. DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are all "progressing" after missing Sunday's game, Stefanski said.

"I do want to point out that there are a ton of guys that are fighting through these injuries that are working their tails off to get out there on the practice field and make it to the game," Stefanski said. "I think that is a great testament to this team and guys pushing through these injuries."

On the Ball

Bryant celebrated his first NFL touchdown with a thunderous spike. The ball went fluttering away and, for a brief moment, he thought he'd lost the keepsake item.

The panic subsided after he tracked it down, and Bryant was able to fully enjoy what it meant for him and the team as a whole.