Nick Chubb nabs 2nd straight NFL Ground Player of the Week nomination

Cleveland's workhorse RB rushed for 109 yards and 2 TDs vs. Washington

Sep 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Another 100-yard game, another weekly award nomination for Browns RB Nick Chubb.

Chubb is among the three players up for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team. His competition this time is Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook.

Chubb cleared 100 yards for the second straight week and broke off multiple, highlight runs in the 34-20 victory. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 292 rushing yards and is tied for first with his four rushing touchdowns.

Since 2018, no NFL player has more 20-yard runs than Chubb, who has 26 during that span. Chubb's 13 100-yard games since 2018 are the second-most in the league.

Voting for this week's nominees is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter.

Photos: Week 3 - Washington at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Washington Football Team

