WR JoJo Natson out for season with knee injury

On top of his duties at wide receiver, Natson was the Browns' starting kick and punt returner. On the season, he returned one kick for 31 yards and three punts for 25 yards while adding one rush for 3 yards.

"I hate long-term injuries like that," Stefanski said. "JoJo was doing a nice job for us on the offensive side. As an offensive staff, those guys will sit down and figure out if there's another guy on the roster who can do those types of things. We've got to continue as much as we can to be difficult to defend. With JoJo's role, we'll work through that."