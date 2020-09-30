Transactions

Browns sign RB Dontrell Hilliard to active roster

Sep 30, 2020 at 09:43 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team re-signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad.

Hilliard is 5-11, 202-pounds and in his third NFL season out of Tulane. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Hilliard has appeared in 25 games with the Browns and recorded 13 carries for 49 yards with two touchdowns and 21 receptions for 197 yards. He has 28 kickoff returns for a 24.4 average and six punt returns for a 7.1 average, while adding 13 career special teams tackles. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Baton Rouge, La., Hilliard will wear No. 25.

Meander appeared in the past two games as a reserve after spending Week 1 this season and 10 weeks in 2019 on the Browns' practice squad.

Cleveland's defense dominated quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington's offense with a 34-20 win that featured five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. All of them came at crucial times for the Browns, who generated points on four of the drives created by the turnovers and rode the defense for a fourth-quarter comeback.

