Browns sign RB Dontrell Hilliard to active roster

Hilliard is 5-11, 202-pounds and in his third NFL season out of Tulane. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Hilliard has appeared in 25 games with the Browns and recorded 13 carries for 49 yards with two touchdowns and 21 receptions for 197 yards. He has 28 kickoff returns for a 24.4 average and six punt returns for a 7.1 average, while adding 13 career special teams tackles. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. A native of Baton Rouge, La., Hilliard will wear No. 25.