Matchup to Watch: Browns pass defense vs. Cowboys top-ranked passing attack

For all the focus on the back-end of the defense, the real key to stopping the Dallas aerial attack might rest with the Browns pass rush. From a clean pocket, Prescott is completing 76 percent of his passes for 943 yards (8.9 yards per attempt), five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a quarterback rating of 117.8. When under pressure, however, Prescott becomes pedestrian, completing only 43 percent of his passes for 245 yards (6.6 yards per attempt), zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a quarterback rating of 43.2. His completion percentage and quarterback rating under pressure rank 25th and 29th in the NFL, respectively. It has to be noted that this pressure must come organically and not via the blitz. The front four has to get home because Prescott has shredded the blitz to the tune of 10 yards per attempt and a quarterback rating of 110.7 so far in 2020.