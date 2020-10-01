Cup of Joe: Myles Garrett has always been an explosive pass rusher but now he's playing with more savvy

Just seeing him play that game within the game — that cat and mouse game with an offensive tackle in his mind — and finding the optimal moments to pull out the counter move that he's been setting up on him is kind of where you see that next level of thinking. That was always what I felt like the elite Pro Bowl, borderline, All-Pro, Hall of Fame guys would do. It was that setup that they would have throughout that whole game. It was like a pitcher setting you up with the fastball to then hit you with the changeup or the curveball at that moment that you needed to strike you out.

Leading up to a game against a great pass rusher like Myles leads to a lot of sleepless nights during the week, a lot of stress. As an offensive lineman, you're judged not by the number of great plays you have in a game, but by the number of mistakes that you make. Playing against a guy like Myles, you could go out there and play really well but if you have 58 out of 60 great plays, the two bad plays you have could directly impact whether your team wins or loses. He's so explosive and so quick that those two plays will likely turn into sacks. And it seems like this year, they'll be sacks and fumbles. Myles has that unique ability to accelerate that very few defensive linemen have. That one bad rep, one loss on a passing play, typically is going to turn into a catastrophic play for the offense.

From what I've seen this season, the Browns have done a great job moving Myles around and giving him even more opportunities to create those catastrophic plays.

A lot of times on third down in those obvious passing situations, they put Myles in over the guard, which eliminates the offensive line's or the offense's ability to chip or jam him. It also gives a huge mismatch for Myles because he's sliding inside and now he's going against a bigger, slower player than he usually plays against. And that guy is not up to the game speed that Myles plays out because he's used to going against defensive tackles on first and second down that are slower and not as athletic as him. He's penetrating so fast and he's beating his man so quickly that even though he's trying to set somebody else up a lot of times with a stunt, he's the one that's getting home. He's become so disruptive and so effective at getting that strip-sack because he is getting in there so clean and can go for the football. For a defensive lineman to be somebody who's getting turnovers for your team, that is so valuable for this defense.