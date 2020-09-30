News & Notes: Nick Chubb doesn't need any additional motivation

On DPJ

Stefanski said the promotion of Hilliard did not eliminate rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones from potentially returning kicks or punts Sunday against the Cowboys.

The sixth-round pick out of Michigan has been inactive for the Browns' first three games. He's listed on the team's unofficial depth chart as one of the team's options on both kicks and punts.

"He has done a nice job," Stefanski said. "I think he has grown as a football player. I think he works extremely hard at understanding what he has to do on each given play. He does a great job in the scout team looks up to this point. Just keep bringing him along."

Heightened Awareness

COVID-19 protocols were an important topic covered during the Browns' meetings Wednesday in the wake of numerous positive cases affecting the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' facility has been closed since Tuesday, and their Sunday game against the Steelers has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday.

"We have a thing called shared responsibility," DT Larry Ogunjobi said. "It is going to take all of us to handle things. You can't get lax as we are just beginning to get into the swing of the season and kind of get to the normal routine with everything. You can't forget that we are still going through a pandemic. There are still things that we have to take care of. We still have to make sure we are testing. We still have to be on our stuff and be careful about the people that we surround ourselves with. It is that shared responsibility. It can happen just like that.