Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer to practice squad

Switzer, 5-9, 183 pounds, is in his fourth NFL season out of North Carolina and was most recently waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers during final roster cuts. Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer was traded to the Raiders in 2018, before being dealt to the Steelers prior to the start of that season. Switzer has appeared in 41 career games (one start) and accrued 50 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Miami, Fla. native has also returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a score, along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards.