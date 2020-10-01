Transactions

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Steelers pass-catcher, returner to practice squad

Oct 01, 2020 at 08:26 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ryan Switzer to their practice squad.

Switzer, 5-9, 183 pounds, is in his fourth NFL season out of North Carolina and was most recently waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers during final roster cuts. Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Switzer was traded to the Raiders in 2018, before being dealt to the Steelers prior to the start of that season. Switzer has appeared in 41 career games (one start) and accrued 50 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Miami, Fla. native has also returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a score, along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards.

The Browns have filled all 16 of their practice squad openings.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 30, 2020
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on September 30, 2020
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on September 30, 2020
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on September 30, 2020
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 30, 2020
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 30, 2020
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 30, 2020
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 30, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on September 30, 2020
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 30, 2020
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on September 30, 2020
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 30, 2020
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 30, 2020
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 30, 2020
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 30, 2020
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on September 30, 2020
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on September 30, 2020
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 30, 2020
A referee during practice on September 30, 2020
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on September 30, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on September 30, 2020
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 30, 2020
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on September 30, 2020
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 30, 2020
