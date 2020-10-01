News & Notes: Browns evaluating number of candidates for punt, kick return

With Thursday's signing of WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad, the Browns added another candidate to return kicks and punts as soon as Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Thursday identified four options the team is considering in the wake of losing JoJo Natson, who handled both roles, for the season. Along with Switzer, who would need to be elevated to the active roster before Sunday, Priefer said RB D'Ernest Johnson, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and RB Dontrell Hilliard were competing for the jobs.

"We have some candidates," Priefer said. "They are all different type returners than JoJo so we have to adjust a little bit of what we do, but that is why we are paid as coaches and players, and we have to go out and do our job."

Among the four, Switzer has the most experience in both areas. The former Steelers return man has returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a score along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2017.

Priefer said Switzer's potential availability would depend on "how quickly we get him ready if we need him."

"We will put the best guy at either spot," Priefer said. "If it is the same guy, it is the same guy. If not, it will be different, obviously."

Peoples-Jones is the only member of the group who has never returned a punt or kick at the NFL level. The sixth-round rookie out of Michigan took two punts to the house during his college career but has been inactive for the first three games. He's drawn praise, though, from the progress he's shown on the practice field.