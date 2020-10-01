Jarvis Landry cherishes opportunity to play in 100th consecutive game 

Landry has needed to push hard to keep his streak going into 2020. He spent most of the offseason recovering from a hip surgery in February for an injury that nagged him throughout 2019. He was always ready to be on the field, though, and still made 93 receptions and six touchdowns, which led all Browns receivers.

His recovery from surgery was still ongoing in training camp, and while Landry admitted he's not quite 100 percent, he's still ready to take the field and help the offense in any way possible.

"It was my first time having a major surgery so there still were a lot of things that were unexpected and new every day," he said. "I worked my butt off to make sure that I can be in the position I am today."

Kevin Stefanski has certainly appreciated Landry's perseverance in recovering from surgery, too. Landry's importance as a leader in the receivers room has helped Stefanski mold his offense into what he envisioned when he became Cleveland's head coach in February. The Browns appear to be moving in the direction Stefanski hoped when he built a playbook around Cleveland's top offensive stars, and he's needed Landry on the field to execute his game plan at top efficiency.

"It's an impressive achievement," Stefanski said. "It's not easy, and anyone that can do that is battling some sort of injury over those 100 games. For him to come off the surgery this year and be out there and be productive and looking like Jarvis to me, it's very impressive. He's someone who works extremely hard in the weight room to get treatment. He works hard to make sure he's out there with his teammates."

Landry has made 12 receptions on 13 targets for 143 yards through three games this season. He's still searching for that first touchdown, but Landry is thrilled that the Browns' offensive weapons are all chipping in to win games. Cleveland is off to its best start to a season since 2004, and Landry is happy to carry any role on the offense as long as the Browns are winning.

He laughed when he was asked about the zero in the touchdown category. The Browns have leaned heavily on RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to move the ball past the goal-line on red zone trips, but Landry knows he's an option to score on every drive. That won't be changing anytime soon.

"Chubb and Kareem are making it pretty hard for me to even have a chance in the red zone," he said with a chuckle. "Hopefully, we'll get some chances here soon."

Maybe some of those chances will come Sunday against the Cowboys, whom the Browns are hoping to win for the first time since 1994.