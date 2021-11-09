Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 10 vs. Patriots

Cleveland will hit the road for a 2nd straight week for another big AFC matchup

Nov 09, 2021 at 03:08 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 10 game Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
WR Jarvis Landry Anthony Schwartz
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III
LG Joel Bitonio Hjalte Froholdt
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn
RT Blake Hance
TE Austin Hooper David Njoku Harrison Bryant
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Rashard Higgins
QB Baker Mayfield Case Keenum
RB Nick Chubb D'Ernest Johnson Demetric Felton
FB Andy Janovich

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Takkarist McKinley
LDT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott
RDT Malik McDowell Andrew Billings Tommy Togiai
RDE Jadeveon Clowney Joe Jackson Ifeadi Odenigbo
WILL Mack Wilson Sr. Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. Elijah Lee
SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith
LCB Denzel Ward Troy Hill A.J. Green
RCB Greg Newsome II Greedy Williams
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. Grant Delpit *M.J. Stewart Jr.
FS John Johnson III Richard LeCounte III

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd
P Jamie Gillan
K Chase McLaughlin
H Jamie Gillan
KR Demetric Felton Anthony Schwartz
PR Demetric Felton Donovan Peoples-Jones
LS Charley Hughlett

* - Designated for return from injured reserve

Related Content

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 9 vs. Bengals

Cleveland will hit the road for another AFC North matchup
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 8 vs. Steelers

Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for its 1st AFC North game of the season
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Broncos

Cleveland will play under the lights of Thursday Night Football
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Cleveland is back home for a matchup with undefeated Arizona
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 5 vs. Chargers

Cleveland is back on the road for a Week 5 matchup in Los Angeles
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Vikings

Cleveland hits the road for a matchup with Minnesota
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 vs. Bears

Cleveland gets ready for another big game at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 vs. Texans

Cleveland returns to FirstEnergy Stadium for its 2021 home opener
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Cleveland goes back to Kansas City to start the 2021 season
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 preseason vs. Falcons

Cleveland hits the road for a nationally televised preseason finale
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 preseason vs. Giants

Cleveland hosts its 1st and only preseason game before the 2021 season
Advertising