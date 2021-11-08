News & Notes: Stefanski highlights 2 key areas where Browns can be even better after Bengals win

On the season, the Browns have lost 197 more yards to penalties than their opponents.

"We are not a disciplined football team right now when it comes to penalties, and we have got to get it fixed," Stefanski said. "We are very close to being worst in the league, and that is an undisciplined team. That is what losing looks like. We have to clean that up because it is going to come back and bite you if we do not."

Fortunately, the penalties in this instance were a footnote in an otherwise dominant showing. So, too, were the two field goals the Browns kicked after defensive takeaways set them up with prime field position. Stefanski, of course, would have preferred touchdowns, which would have put the game out of reach even earlier than it was.

With three takeaways Sunday, the Browns increased their season total to eight. They've scored touchdowns directly after those takeaways twice, including Sunday's pick-six by CB Denzel Ward.