News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Stefanski highlights 2 key areas where Browns can be even better after Bengals win

The Browns are coming off their biggest win of the year, but Cleveland’s head coach still saw plenty to learn from

Nov 08, 2021 at 04:06 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It was a feel-good Monday for the Browns, who were back to work at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus after Sunday's 41-16 rout of the Bengals.

The routine didn't change even though the previous day's result was so refreshingly different from the previous week. The Browns analyzed the good, the bad and the in-between before officially turning the page to their Week 10 matchup with the Patriots.

Yes, there was a lot to like and celebrate in the 25-point victory. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hit on a number of those areas from the "good team win" while also acknowledging some "corrections" the team would make before moving forward to Week 10.

Two in particular — penalties and capitalizing on turnovers — came to the forefront as Stefanski met with reporters midway through the day.

The Browns committed a season-high 10 penalties Sunday, giving them 75 on the season. A number of the penalties were pre-snap miscues, including a first-half stretch of three defensive offsides penalties in which a player lined up in the neutral zone.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 9

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Bengals yesterday by the Browns photo team

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
1 / 50

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
2 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
3 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
4 / 50

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
5 / 50

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
6 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
7 / 50

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
8 / 50

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
9 / 50

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
10 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
11 / 50

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
12 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
13 / 50

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
14 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
15 / 50

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
16 / 50

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
17 / 50

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
18 / 50

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
19 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
20 / 50

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
21 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
22 / 50

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
23 / 50

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
24 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
25 / 50

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
26 / 50

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
27 / 50

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
28 / 50

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
29 / 50

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
30 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
31 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
32 / 50

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
33 / 50

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
34 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
35 / 50

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
36 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
37 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
38 / 50

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
39 / 50

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
40 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
41 / 50

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
42 / 50

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
43 / 50

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
44 / 50

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
45 / 50

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
46 / 50

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
47 / 50

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
48 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
49 / 50

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
50 / 50

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

On the season, the Browns have lost 197 more yards to penalties than their opponents.

"We are not a disciplined football team right now when it comes to penalties, and we have got to get it fixed," Stefanski said. "We are very close to being worst in the league, and that is an undisciplined team. That is what losing looks like. We have to clean that up because it is going to come back and bite you if we do not."

Fortunately, the penalties in this instance were a footnote in an otherwise dominant showing. So, too, were the two field goals the Browns kicked after defensive takeaways set them up with prime field position. Stefanski, of course, would have preferred touchdowns, which would have put the game out of reach even earlier than it was.

With three takeaways Sunday, the Browns increased their season total to eight. They've scored touchdowns directly after those takeaways twice, including Sunday's pick-six by CB Denzel Ward.

"That is not good enough, and that is something that we need to do better," Stefanski said. "That is where we are going to be counting on our defense to get those takeaways week in and week out, and when they do, we have to convert them into sevens."

Injury Update

CB Greedy WIlliams is "day to day" with a shoulder injury, Stefanski said. Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's first quarter and did not return to action.

Williams missed all of 2020 with a nerve issue in his shoulder and also dealt with a shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Williams has yet to miss a game this season.

"I hesitate to say it is the same thing, but it is all connected," Stefanski said. "It was acting up, and we will see how he responds over the next couple of days."

DE Takkarist McKinley played a limited number of snaps Sunday after missing the previous game with a groin injury. Stefanski said he considered McKinley "day to day" as well.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: S John Johnson III confident he'll be ready for Bengals

The veteran safety missed the 2nd half of last week's loss to the Steelers
news

News & Notes: Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones return to practice

The Browns are looking forward to working two key players back into action ahead of Week 9 against the Bengals
news

News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Blake Hance will take over on the right side of the line while Conklin recovers
news

News & Notes: Landry, Beckham 'bring so much to the offense' when teamed together

The Browns are looking forward to having Landry and Beckham available for the second straight week
news

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry says he'll be ready for Steelers

The Browns veteran WR returned to practice Thursday
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin ready to get Browns O-Line back to full strength

Cleveland's veteran RT has missed the past 2 games with a knee injury but expects to play Sunday
news

News & Notes: Greedy Williams ready again if Browns need him to start

Cleveland's 3rd-year CB stepped in for Denzel Ward in last week's win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns backups follow expectations to deliver no matter when their call comes

Backup players were a part of a number of key plays the Browns made in their 17-14 win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns rule out RB Nick Chubb but remain confident in depth

The Browns will head into Thursday without their two top running backs but have faith in their depth to keep the run game strong
news

News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out multiple weeks with injuries

Two of Cleveland's top players suffered significant injuries in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals
news

News & Notes: Odell Beckham Jr. says winning is what matters most because 'ultimate goal is to win a championship'

The Pro Bowl WR likes Browns' mentality as they look to bounce back against the Cardinals
Advertising