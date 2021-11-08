Game Balls: 5 standouts who led the Browns to a Week 9 victory

Game Ball No. 1 - Denzel Ward

Cleveland received contributions from nearly every star player on both sides of the ball Sunday, but no player made more of an impact, perhaps, than CB Denzel Ward.

Ward built the best game of his career with a pick-six and three pass deflections to thwart several big-play opportunities from a Bengals offense loaded with young talent. No play was bigger than his interception, which happened when the Bengals drove down to the Browns' 3-yard line on their opening drive.

Ward sniffed out a quick pass attempt from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, the fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft, at the 1-yard line, and Ward proceeded to run the ball back the other way for a 99-yard touchdown. There was little doubt from Ward he'd be able to run it back as soon as the ball was thrown, and his play helped the Browns build a seven-point lead before the offense even stepped on the field.

"I knew as soon as I caught it I was gone," he said. "There was just one receiver out with me, I was covering Chase. I knew I had the rest of the field to myself. They ended up getting some angles, but my guys did a great job getting the blocks."

Ward's play ignited a three-turnover day from the defense, which entered Week 9 with just five takeaways on the year. He was responsible for the third turnover, too, after his pass deflection led to an interception by safety John Johnson III.