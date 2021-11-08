Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week for 3rd time in 2021

Chubb rushed for 137 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, to power the Browns offense to a dominant win over the Bengals

Nov 08, 2021 at 10:41 AM
Nick Chubb was back to his old self Sunday against the Bengals.

For Chubb, that means running through defenses, breaking tackles and breezing by defenders for huge gains. He did all of the above in the Browns' 41-16 Week 9 win over Cincinnati with 137 rushing yards and one touchdown, which came on a 70-yard run, his longest of the season.

Chubb is once again being recognized for his performance — he's among the nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, his third nomination of the season. His competition will be Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor and Arizona's James Conner.

Chubb finished Week 9 third on the NFL leaderboard with 721 rushing yards this season, 100 yards behind Taylor and 216 behind Tennessee's Derrick Henry, who could miss the rest of the year with a foot injury. 122 of Chubb's 137 rushing yards were made after contact, which was still more than the next leading rusher from Sunday: Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 120 yards.

Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

