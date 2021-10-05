How Scott Peters has used his deep MMA knowledge to help make the Browns O-Line even stronger

The concept of "rooting" is perhaps the strongest principle Peters has presented to the group. In the MMA world, rooting means having the ability to keep both feet firmly planted in the ground when being pushed or exerting force on an opponent.

That skill, of course, translates well in the trenches. One of the most crucial things Peters preaches is for his players to have two feet on the ground when they initiate contact. Then, he looks at how each players' legs are bent and whether their foot placement and knee angles maximize their blocking power.

A perfect stance is nearly impossible to replicate play after play, but nothing is impossible in the coaching world of Callahan and Peters, who never hesitate to correct their linemen no matter how successful the play finishes.

"It's about how you can maximize your control and your relationship with the ground so that you can transfer all the force you can generate through the ground," Peters said. "For example, if a guy is running and he hits someone on a pull block and a foot is hanging off the ground, maybe the force he's creating is because he has good acceleration and good speed. He's got a lot of mass to sustain the block, but maybe the other guy has a really good relationship with the ground and he's got better mechanics and leverage, so you don't win that one.

"We're looking for it to be perfect every single time."

That philosophy was one reason why Peters got whooped in his first round of jiu-jitsu against a smaller opponent.

It's also one reason why the Browns have been able to create so much depth in their offensive line since the start of last season.

Chris Hubbard, Blake Hance, Michael Dunn and Nick Harris were among players who filled in a starting capacity last season after injuries and positive COVID-19 tests battered the Browns up front. The offensive line played just eight games in 2020 where all five of its top starters were in the lineup, yet they remained one of the best units in the league.

Peters' tutelage played a partial role in keeping the group strong. When the mechanics of jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts are applied correctly, anyone has a chance against their opponent, no matter size or strength.

Just ask Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick who garnered attention last year during Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. He replaced Chris Hubbard at right guard following an injury to Hubbard, who was already filling in for Teller after he was ruled out with an injury.

Yet Harris, who is 22 and the smallest lineman on the roster at 6-foot-1 and 293 pounds, performed well and allowed just one hit and one sack.

"To the naked eye, it probably looks like we're just hitting each other all game," he said. "But it's not. It's way more detailed than that, and it's more about how he gives us tools to optimize and use our strengths along with his teachings. There's a lot of different tools he's introduced to us that have been really helpful."

Peters' knowledge has even changed the way some of the top O-Line veterans have viewed certain aspects of their position.

For Bitonio, an eight-year veteran, three-time Pro Bowler and only Browns lineman to make the Pro Bowl last season, Peters has helped him learn how to be more aggressive in pass protection. Those types of plays usually require linemen to back up and prepare for rushers to attempt to run through them — in other words, the lineman is preparing to be passive, not aggressive.

But Peters has encouraged his players to instead be the aggressor. He wants them to step up and attack first if they believe it'll help them win the battle, and he's taught them several hand and arm motions based upon the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu that can help them win that fight.

"For me, I was very much more into seeing what's in front of me and reacting to what's going on," Bitonio said, "but he's allowed me to play a little bit more aggressively. The way Scotty goes about it is that we can sometimes stop a rush before it even gets started. A lot of the strikes and recovery moves he's taught us have come from MMA, body manipulation and how the body works.

"When you do it one way for six or seven years, you're kind of locked into that way, but I've started to slowly learn hand combat and hand-to-hand stuff. It's starting to become second nature, and I'm starting to use it a little bit more in my protections."

The slight changes in philosophy and technique have sprinkled success across the entire offensive line, which hasn't had any glaring weaknesses no matter who is on the field. That's because the principles of jiu-jitsu and MMA are supposed to work against anyone.

Peters learned that the first time he gave the sport a shot — and tapped out.

But instead of that being the end of a short stint in another sport, Peters has managed to turn the experience into a way of revolutionizing another.