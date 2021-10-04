Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 4 victory

CB Denzel Ward

The other cornerback who shut down the Vikings' passing game deserves a game ball, too.

Ward was outstanding in several high-leverage situations against Thielen and Jefferson. His first big sequence came by way of two back-to-back incompletions against Thielen on third and fourth down in the first half. Then, on the Vikings' final drive, he swatted away a deep ball to Jefferson in one-on-one coverage. If Ward mistimed his jump, the pass might've led to a game-tying touchdown.

Oh, and don't forget about Ward's half-sack, which was completed with the help of Myles Garrett. The half-sack was Ward's first career tally in that category.

K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin has appeared on all three of our "Game Balls" lists following wins this season, and he's certainly worthy of being on it again for Week 4.

He converted on each of his two field-goal attempts — one from 48 yards and another from 53 — and the Browns' lone extra-point attempt to uphold his perfect start to the season. He's one of six NFL kickers to not miss a field goal this season and one of five NFL kickers to not miss a field goal or PAT.

It's once again worth a reminder that McLaughlin was rostered on eight different NFL teams in the last three years before he arrived in Cleveland. Every kick has added another layer of confidence both from himself, his coaches and Cleveland, which has shuffled through several kickers ever since Phil Dawson departed the Browns after 13 seasons.

The D-Line

Stefanski has been effusive in his praise for this group in the 24 hours since the game ended.

How could he not? They applied seven quarterback hits on Cousins and barraged him with pressure all game. Cousins was sacked twice, which is a great number considering he had only been sacked five times through the first three games and had excelled at spending little time holding onto the ball in the pocket.