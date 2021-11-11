Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's meticulous note-taking has him fully sharpened to return from injury

The Browns have missed Owusu-Koramoah after his hot start to the season, which featured 29 tackles and placed him among the defense's tackling leaders. He also registered four pass breakups, one forced fumble and a half-sack and saw a significant uptick in snaps before his injury, playing in over 85 percent of defensive snaps in his last two games after hovering between 30 and 50 percent in the first four games.

Owusu-Koramoah is only 22 but was quickly ascending into a near every-down role on the defense. His speed and instincts were improving at a noticeable rate before his injury, and now that he's closer to returning, the Browns are eager to see how high he can rise as a rookie as their defense continues to click — Cleveland hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 16 points in its last three games.

"He's one of those guys where you just put him out there, and whatever spot you put him, he's going to make plays," S John Johnson III said. "He's like a heat-seeking missile. He's going to pursue the ball relentlessly."

Owusu-Koramoah has already proven in his young career he doesn't have much rust when he needs time away from the field.

He missed time in training camp due to two separate incidents — one when he was placed on the Injured Reserve/COVID-19 list for five days, and another when he missed a few more days later in camp after needing stitches in his forehead following a weight room accident. That missed time, however, didn't slow him down, and his tackling totals increased in almost all of his first six games.

Now, he's ready to return and get back to showing his ascension. The Browns aren't concerned about him showing any rust when he does, and his organized, strict note-taking is one reason why.