Baker Mayfield confident he can bounce back to his 'standard' 

The Browns offense has plenty of confidence — and evidence — that Mayfield can bounce back.

After that tough Week 6 outing last season, Mayfield rebounded immediately and passed for five touchdowns, one interception and 297 yards in a memorable last-minute win over the Bengals. That game was the start of one of Mayfield's best stretches of his career, when he went on to throw 11 touchdowns and just one interception the rest of the season.

Mayfield entered 2021 looking to replicate that success, and even though the numbers from Week 4 won't help, the Browns are still plenty confident that Mayfield will get back on track in a hurry once again.

"We missed a couple guys, and we're going to work real hard to make sure we hit them next week," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I've seen Baker have great success in games, and I have no doubt we'll continue to work at it this week."

Bouncing back against the Chargers won't be easy.

Los Angeles has the seventh-best defense in the NFL and has plenty of momentum after two huge divisional wins against the Chiefs and Raiders. The Chargers, whose offense is also flying high with the explosive plays created by second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, are making a case to be one of the best teams in the AFC.

That makes a bounce-back performance from Mayfield even more important. He'll have to do it against two of the best defensive players at their position, too, in DE Joey Bosa and S Derwin James.

"Derwin is obviously extremely talented and is always around the ball." Mayfield said. "Joey is just an elite pass rusher. He's somebody who you really need to know where he is. He's a guy who can change a game. He's consistently done that throughout his career. We have to be prepared for that and handle it. Those are the types of guys you talk about being the game wreckers. It's eliminating that part of it."

No matter the opponent, Mayfield knows he has to be much better than the results from Week 4. He proved he can handle the load a season ago and recover quickly from difficult games.

That's the challenge he has again in Week 5, and he's once again ready to meet it.