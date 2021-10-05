Browns sign G Hjalte Froholdt

The Cleveland Browns have signed G Hjalte Froholdt (pronounced YELL-duh FROH-holt) to the active roster from Houston's practice squad. In addition, the team has placed C Nick Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve* and terminated LB Elijah Lee's contract.

Froholdt is 6-5, 310 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he's appeared in eight career games, all with New England. He was claimed off waivers by Houston in 2020 and has spent all of the 2021 season on the Texans' practice squad. Froholdt is a native of Svendborg, Denmark, and started playing football competitively in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio.

Harris appeared as a reserve in all four games this season.