Browns sign G Hjalte Froholdt

The 2019 4th-round pick has appeared in eight games

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:06 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed G Hjalte Froholdt (pronounced YELL-duh FROH-holt) to the active roster from Houston's practice squad. In addition, the team has placed C Nick Harris (hamstring) on injured reserve* and terminated LB Elijah Lee's contract.

Froholdt is 6-5, 310 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he's appeared in eight career games, all with New England. He was claimed off waivers by Houston in 2020 and has spent all of the 2021 season on the Texans' practice squad. Froholdt is a native of Svendborg, Denmark, and started playing football competitively in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio. 

Harris appeared as a reserve in all four games this season.

*Any player going on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

