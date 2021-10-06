Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to 'set the bar high' as role in Browns defense expands

The Browns have rewarded Owusu-Koramoah for his progress. He went from playing less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps in the first two games to playing above 50 percent in the last two — and that number likely will continue to rise as the year unfolds.

That's because the Browns defense has been better when he's on the field. He didn't tally a tackle for a loss last Sunday in Minnesota, but several of his tackles were made possible by his closing speed and ability to maneuver around blockers to make plays.

On one third-and-22 play late in the third quarter, he shut down a Vikings rushing attempt for a gain of 1 yard even though he was 8 yards past the line of scrimmage when RB Alexander Mattison received the hand-off. Sure, the play was highly unlikely to go for a first down, but the short gain revealed how quick he can to shut down plays at any level of the field.

"The more snaps I get, the more knowledgeable I become of the game," he said. "The more I play on the field, the more (the coaches) are looking to do with me. I'm just following in their footsteps. Hopefully as time goes on, I will have more of a bigger role."

Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that his role is indeed expanding as a reward for how well he's played. His playstyle works well in a defense that brings a consistent pass rush presence and forces quarterbacks to get rid of the ball quickly, which is precisely what the Browns have done in their last two games.

"It's expanding because he's earning that role," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's competing. The more you show our coaches what you can do, the more that we're going to ask you to do. His role will continue to grow."

Even as his snap count grows and he continues to produce, Owusu-Koramoah will always be hyper-critical of his play. That, too, is one reason why he's proven to be a quick learner in his jump from college to the pros, and it's one aspect of Owusu-Koramoah that will never go away no matter how many downs he plays or how many plays he makes.