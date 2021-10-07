The 'old man' in the middle who has helped the Browns D thrive without one of its top leaders

Fast forward to Week 2, when the Browns were more than thankful to have a player like Smith to call upon in the wake of Walker's injury. Walker, of course, was one of the most important additions to Cleveland's defense in an offseason full of them. Not only were the Browns counting on Walker for every-down production in the middle of the defense, but also a commanding leader for a unit that needed to jell in a hurry.

Enter Smith, who is not necessarily a middle linebacker, by trade, but certainly looked like he'd been doing it for years. Smith was at the center of the defense's best moment in Week 2 when he made a diving interception deep inside Texans territory, all while fighting off Houston WR Andre Roberts.

That high level of play continued in Weeks 3 and 4, as Smith played a key role in the Browns limiting opponents to single digits in consecutive games for the first time since 1995.

This kind of smooth transition is exactly what the Browns have sought to cultivate with a "next man up" mentality all throughout the organization.

"Guys like Malcolm make you so proud to be in the group and around people," linebackers coach Jason Tarver said. "He is amazing in how he can focus and stay in the moment and how he sees everything and how he can make it simple. He can make it easier even than coaches can. He is great, and his ability to play all positions over the past two years for us, I can't say enough about him and what he does."

Smith is soaking it all in.

Just a little more than a year ago, Smith didn't know if his playing days were behind him. He didn't know if an opportunity as good as the one he's maximized in Cleveland would ever present itself.

He's no old man, but he's experienced enough to appreciate what he's accomplished and what he and the players around him are working toward.

"I can appreciate a Wednesday much more than I did when I was younger, seeing the value of a Wednesday, Thursday practice and getting ready for the game," Smith said. "I try to let the other guys know these are valuable days, valuable time to get better. These days make a difference. It's not just showing up to practice. That's a difference now.