Greg Newsome II 'feeling good,' making progress from calf injury

Newsome was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and is one of several Browns cornerbacks who have suffered injuries in recent weeks — all cornerbacks on the roster made at least one trip to the blue injury tent last Sunday in Los Angeles. Cleveland listed three other cornerbacks as limited participants on Wednesday's injury report.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods, however, is optimistic to have the group at full strength against Arizona. "Hopefully, yes" was his response Thursday when asked if he expects to have a full group of cornerbacks.

Having Newsome back in any capacity would be a boost to the secondary — he recorded two pass breakups in his first three games and was used on nearly every down before he suffered his injury.

Newsome felt as though he was showing improvements each week, which has made missing two games even more difficult. He's confident he'll be back on track whenever he returns, though, and commended the Browns' cornerback depth for handling things well in his absence.

"I knew those guys were going to be able to ball out," he said. "I know it's a very, very long season. Injuries happen, and I just have to stay locked in mentally, get back physically and I'll be ready to go."

Newsome won't be rushed back if he's not ready to return Sunday, but the Browns would love to have him as they defend against Cardinals receivers, a group that includes three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and speedy rookie Rondale Moore. It's been one of the most effective receiver groups in 2021 and is one reason why Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, currently sixth in the NFL with 1,512 passing yards, is an early candidate for MVP.

"They've got great receivers all around," Newsome said. "They have an electric offense. We have great players, too. It's going to be a battle."

Newsome said the decision on whether he'll play Sunday will come down to his comfort. After not being able to do much running, cutting and jumping, he's hoping to make the most of his practice time this week to get back to speed and be ready for Sunday.

But the calf is feeling better, and Newsome is eager to get back and continue to live up to the value he's shown the Browns so far as a big play-making cornerback.