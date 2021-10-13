News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah feeling fine, ready to build off a busy day in L.A.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah jokingly spoke with a raspy voice before fielding questions after Wednesday's walk-through.

That's how far the rookie LB has come from Sunday, when he spent time in a Los Angeles-area hospital after Sunday's loss to the Chargers because of a throat contusion. It was a precautionary visit that prevented Owusu-Koramoah from flying back with the team, and he was feeling fine Wednesday as the Browns geared up their preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

"(The injury happened) probably early in the game – probably near the first series," Owusu-Koramoah said. "Just my helmet kind of went into my neck and pushed it back a little bit. It was more precautionary after the game to go to the hospital and stay overnight, making sure that everything was OK, but I am good."

Owusu-Koramoah was certainly busy Sunday, as he played by far his most snaps of the season in Cleveland's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. He led all linebackers in snaps and had a spot in almost all of the different schemes Cleveland threw at Justin Herbert and the prolific Chargers offense.

The Browns have been adamant about not putting too much on Owusu-Koramoah's plate, and that was evident at the start of the season when he was limited to fewer than 25 snaps in the first few games. Now, the second-round rookie is getting harder and harder to take off the field because his trademark speed and closing ability aren't being impacted by the increased workload.

"I thought there were some good moments and some moments like all of our young players, he is trying to clean up a few things," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, "but he is battling."

The battle continues Sunday when Owusu-Koramoah will be a key part of the Browns' effort to slow down Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks. Murray has been so effective as a passer that he hasn't had to run quite as much as he has in previous years, but the threat is always there.