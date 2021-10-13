News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah feeling fine, ready to build off a busy day in L.A.

The rookie LB played his highest snap total of the season in Week 5

Oct 13, 2021 at 04:33 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah jokingly spoke with a raspy voice before fielding questions after Wednesday's walk-through.

That's how far the rookie LB has come from Sunday, when he spent time in a Los Angeles-area hospital after Sunday's loss to the Chargers because of a throat contusion. It was a precautionary visit that prevented Owusu-Koramoah from flying back with the team, and he was feeling fine Wednesday as the Browns geared up their preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

"(The injury happened) probably early in the game – probably near the first series," Owusu-Koramoah said. "Just my helmet kind of went into my neck and pushed it back a little bit. It was more precautionary after the game to go to the hospital and stay overnight, making sure that everything was OK, but I am good."

Owusu-Koramoah was certainly busy Sunday, as he played by far his most snaps of the season in Cleveland's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. He led all linebackers in snaps and had a spot in almost all of the different schemes Cleveland threw at Justin Herbert and the prolific Chargers offense.

The Browns have been adamant about not putting too much on Owusu-Koramoah's plate, and that was evident at the start of the season when he was limited to fewer than 25 snaps in the first few games. Now, the second-round rookie is getting harder and harder to take off the field because his trademark speed and closing ability aren't being impacted by the increased workload.

"I thought there were some good moments and some moments like all of our young players, he is trying to clean up a few things," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, "but he is battling."

The battle continues Sunday when Owusu-Koramoah will be a key part of the Browns' effort to slow down Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks. Murray has been so effective as a passer that he hasn't had to run quite as much as he has in previous years, but the threat is always there.

"You really spy on the entire offense," Owusu-Koramoah said. "They have a very electrifying offense. It is going to be a tough task, but again, we are looking at the smallest details of it, focusing on us and being able to execute as best as we can."

Photos: Cardinals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Arizona Cardinals

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 13, 2021.
1 / 32

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 13, 2021.
2 / 32

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 13, 2021.
3 / 32

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 13, 2021.
4 / 32

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 13, 2021.
5 / 32

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 13, 2021.
6 / 32

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 13, 2021.
7 / 32

Offensive guard Tristen Hoge (69) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 13, 2021.
8 / 32

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 13, 2021.
9 / 32

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.
10 / 32

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet decal during practice on October 13, 2021.
11 / 32

A helmet decal during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on October 13, 2021.
12 / 32

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.
13 / 32

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on October 13, 2021.
14 / 32

Offensive guard David Moore (60) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 13, 2021.
15 / 32

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.
16 / 32

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 13, 2021.
17 / 32

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on October 13, 2021.
18 / 32

The team during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
19 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 13, 2021.
20 / 32

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
21 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.
22 / 32

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 13, 2021.
23 / 32

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on October 13, 2021.
24 / 32

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 13, 2021.
25 / 32

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.
26 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.
27 / 32

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 13, 2021.
28 / 32

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 13, 2021.
29 / 32

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.
30 / 32

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.
31 / 32

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing and tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.
32 / 32

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing and tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on October 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Injury Updates

The Browns were without nine key players when they held their first practice of the week, a group that included RBs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee) and DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle).

Stefanski said he was not in position to rule out any of the players yet for Sunday's game.

"I do not think we are being cautious with any of our guys," Stefanski said. "I just think we are trying to be smart about it."

On a positive note, T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and CB Greg Newsome II (calf) were limited participants after missing Sunday's game in Los Angeles. So, too, did CB Denzel Ward (neck), who was sidelined for the majority of the game.

WR Jarvis Landry (knee) ran off to the side while the Browns practiced. Because Landry has already missed three games, he would be eligible to return before Sunday's game, but the Browns have not yet designated him for return from injured reserve.

"He is going to do some work today and we will see where it goes," Stefanski said.

Schwartz on Kicks

The Browns have utilized rookie WR Anthony Schwartz on kickoff returns the past two weeks, giving Schwartz an opportunity he's discussed ever since he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Auburn star never returned punts or kicks during his college career but has always presented an enticing option because of his world-class speed.

Schwartz had plenty of opportunities Sunday and now has six returns on the season. He's averaging 22.5 yards per return with a long of 30.

"We think he is a fast guy with the ball in his hands," Stefanski said. "That is a situation where if you get a crease in those returns, he can hit it. We feel really comfortable with Demetric Felton back there. We have D'Ernest Johnson that can do that job and have Anthony Schwartz. We kind of have a few guys who we really trust back there."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Stefanski vows Browns will own the '1,000 reasons why' they came up short vs. Chargers

The Browns know they have to bounce back quickly with undefeated Arizona coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday
news

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio calls 100th regular season start 'an honor and a privilege'

Bitonio is poised to be one of just four Browns players to achieve 100 regular season starts with the team since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999
news

News & Notes: CB Greg Newsome II ruled out for 2nd straight game; wait-and-see on other injured players

Cleveland will be without its 2021 1st-round pick when it faces the Chargers on Sunday
news

News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah impresses with his ability to bounce back

LBs coach Jason Tarver loves how JOK owns up to — and quickly learns from — his rookie mistakes
news

News & Notes: Demetric Felton proving to be a quick study on punt returns

The 6th-round rookie never returned punts at UCLA but has given the Browns a jolt on special teams
news

News & Notes: Stefanski would know — It's going to be loud in Minnesota

The Browns coach saw firsthand how noise in the dome would rattle opponents
news

News & Notes: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 'fast' in starting role

Cleveland's 2nd-round rookie started in place of Sione Takitaki in Sunday's win over the Bears
news

News & Notes: Rashard Higgins 'always ready' to step up

Higgins is once again being thrust into a bigger role following the Week 2 injury to Jarvis Landry 
news

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II already showing he can bounce back from in-game adversity

1st-round rookie hasn't been targeted much but is impressing his teammates and coaches
news

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL-best completion rate 'a whole team stat'

Cleveland's signal-caller has thrown just 9 incompletions through two games
news

News & Notes: Jedrick Wills Jr. 'no worse for the wear' after gutting through ankle injury

The Browns are sorting through plans following injuries suffered in Week 2 and lingering injuries from Week 1
Advertising